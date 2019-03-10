|
|
Angelina Robles Mendoza
Feb. 12, 1919 - Feb. 25, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Passed away at home at 100 years old. Beloved wife of the late Benigno Mendoza, loving mother to 7, adoring grandmother to 16, cherished great grandmother of 30, and 2 great great grandchildren .
Angelina was a hard working woman in the valley of hearts delight. She worked at Sun Garden for 30 years. Enjoying herself and all of the friends she made.
Her rosary will be held at Chapel of Flowers on March 14th at 7pm and Mass will be at Most Holy Trinity on March 15th at 11 am with burial to follow.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 10, 2019