Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-5160
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christopher Church
Burial
Following Services
Oak Hill Memorial Park
Angelina Sordello Brawley


1930 - 2019
Angelina Sordello Brawley Obituary
Angelina Sordello Brawley
Apr. 28, 1930 - Sept. 17, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Angelina (Angie) Brawley passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019. She touched many lives with her warm heart and caring nature.
Angie was born in 1930 in San Jose but grew up in San Martin, CA. She attended Live Oak High School, then went on to SJSU where her desire to help others led her to pursue a bachelor's in nursing. She began her career as a RN at O'Connor Hospital, later moving to Alexian Brothers where she worked until retirement.
In 1960, she married the love of her life, Byron Brawley. Together, they loved to explore new experiences through travel, food and the performing arts. They spent 42 years together until his passing in 2002.
Angie felt very blessed with her life and regularly gave of her time volunteering at local charitable organizations. She loved many things including birds, gardening and history. But most of all, she loved her family.
She is survived by her sister, Lucy Baldauf, her nephew, James Alves and her niece, Kelly Agnese Helsing.
Friends and family are invited to a Visitation on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 3-7 pm with Rosary service at 7pm at Lima Family Erickson, 710 Willow St. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Christopher Church on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 am. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 22, 2019
