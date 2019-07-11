Angelita V. Torres

Aug. 23, 1932 - July 6, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Born in Los Angeles, CA on August 23, 1932 to Victorio Villalpando and Julia Vargas. She became an Angel on July 6, 2019 from Parkinson's disease. Predeceased by her beloved husband Matilde R. Torres. Angelita resided in San Jose, CA for 68 years.

Precious Mother to Rita, Samuel, Anthony, Enrique Torres; Angelita Rebecca (Kenny) Uyesugi; Cecilia (Vidal) Ruvalcaba; Benjamin (Lorraine) Torres.

Grandmother of 11: Armando and Javier Vera, Anthony II , Rene, Monique, Simon and Mathew Torres; Julio Uyesugi; Leandro, Angelita and Natalia Ruvalcaba. Great-grandmother of 12.

Angelita was raised in Aguascalientes, MX and moved to Mexicali where she lived until she started migrant work in California. She met and married Matilde in Wasco, CA. in 1950. Angelita was a cannery worker at Santa Clara Packing Company for 20 years. She was a loyal Dodger's fan, and cheered for the San Francisco Giants. She was a member of St. Victor's Catholic Parish, part of a bible study group at St. John Vianney's Parish.

Vigil at 5 pm, Rosary at 7 pm on Friday, July 12 at Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel, 710 Willow St in San Jose. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, July 15 at 10 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Wasco, CA (Kern Co.), with burial at Wasco Memorial Park where she will be laid to rest with her beloved Matilde.





