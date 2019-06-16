Angelo "Gus" Guastaferro

June 4, 1932 ~ June 9, 2019

Former Bay Area Resident

Angelo "Gus" Guastaferro, aerospace executive, passed on June 9 at age 87 in Williamsburg, VA. He was born in Hoboken, NJ on June 4, 1932 to Carlo Guastaferro and Rafaela Gioffi Guastaferro. He was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor; and is survived by three sons: Carl, Mark, and Brian; eight grandchildren: Justin, Christopher, Jennifer, Douglas, Andrew, Kiana, Haley and Kyle; and one sister, Connie Gallombardo.

Gus earned a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Newark College of Engineering, an MBA from Florida State University, and Diplomate of the Advanced Management Program from Harvard University. After three years in the Air Force, he achieved a distinguished career involving space programs at NASA for 22 years, including Deputy Manager on the Viking program at Langley Research Center in Hampton, VA, Director of Planetary Programs in Washington DC, and Deputy Director of Ames Research Center in Mountain View, CA. He later became a Vice President and Executive Director at Lockheed Missiles & Space in Sunnyvale, CA. Returning to Virginia, he joined nView Corporation, becoming CEO and Chairman of the Board.

In addition to his successful career, Gus believed in giving back to the community and volunteered with many organizations in the Williamsburg area. Visitation is planned from 6-8 pm on Thursday, June 20th at Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg, VA. Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21 at 2 pm at St. Bede Catholic Church in Williamsburg, VA. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cancer Care Fund at Riverside Health System Foundation, 701 Town Center Drive, Suite 1000, Newport News, VA 23606; or https://www.riversideonline.com/foundation/





