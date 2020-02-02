|
|
Angelo Rosario Troquato
January 21, 1933- January 16, 2020
Long time resident of Los Gatos, CA
Angelo Rosario Troquato passed away January 16, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's. A resident of Los Gatos, CA since 1966, Angelo will be remembered for his tomatoes, his wine label "Troquato Vineyards", and his membership in the Chamber of Commerce. Family will remember him as a dedicated family man. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Elvia, three sons, Angelo Jr. (Aileen), George (Kristi) and Saverio, and one daughter Christina Lorbeer (Scott). His son Ross (Libby) passed away in 2015. He is survived by his three sisters Anna (Bielucke) Joanne (Van Blaricom), and Lee (Wells). Two younger brothers, George and Neil, are deceased. He is survived by ten grandchildren, Ross (Janan), Ken (Kim), Matthew, Alyssa (Alex), Gina, Camilla, Nick, Angelica, Dominic, and Xavier, and two great grandchildren Liliana and Rosalie. His Nieces and nephews meant a great deal to him, on both his and Elvia's side of the family.
Angelo was born January 21, 1933 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. His father, a Torquato, immigrated through Ellis Island from the Calabria region of Italy, getting his last name, unintentionally, altered in the process. His mother was born in Pennsylvania to Italian immigrants. He excelled in football during his high school years, and declined a college football scholarship to help support his family, and started working for the Bell Telephone company. At age 19, he was drafted into the Army for two years. While stationed in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, he met Elvia Buelna, who lived across the border in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.
After leaving the Army, Angelo and Elvia married in 1955, and settled in Scranton, PA, going back to work for Bell Telephone until an opportunity arose to transfer to Riverside, CA in 1956, where he lived with his growing family for 10 years, before moving to Los Gatos, CA in 1966.
He retired from AT&T in his early fifties. In 1976, he leased 15 acres of land from the State that was set aside for Highway 85, and grew vegetables that he sold at a stand on Pollard Road. He and his sons nursed a century old neglected vineyard back to production, added new vines, and bottled Troquato Vineyards wine.
When Hwy 85 was built, he leased land from neighbors, where he grew tomatoes and sold them to restaurants and out of his garage. Angelo was often seen at family gatherings with a video camera. When the tomatoes were finished in the Fall, he would edit videotape on his home computer. Angelo was a history buff with an interest in peoples and languages of the world. His love for his family will always be remembered.
Viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, at Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel, 231 East Campbell Ave., Campbell CA, from 4PM to 8PM, with Rosary at 6:30PM.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Holy Cross Church, 580 E. Jackson St., San Jose, CA.
Interment of ashes will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Santa Rosa, CA, at a later date.
View the online memorial for Angelo Rosario Troquato
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 2, 2020