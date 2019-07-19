Angie Biagini

June 15, 1930 - July 10, 2019

Santa Clara

Angie Biagini was born in McCloud, CA on June 15, 1930 and passed away on July 10, 2019 at her home in Santa Clara surrounded by her loving family.

Angie is survived by her husband of 70 years, Louis Biagini; children Kathy and son in-law Edd, Ron, Mary, Janet and son in-law John; grandchildren Jen, Brian (Janine), Andrew (Ali), Jamie (Danika), Chelsea, Carly and Bella; great-grandchildren Chase, Graham, Sway and Carter.

The daughter of Augustino and Semira Memeo, sister of Steve Memeo (d), Inez Riccomini (d), and Richetta Nicholas (d). The Memeo family originated from Colico, Italy where Angie maintained close ties with beloved cousins.

Angie enjoyed sewing, swimming and gardening and was an avid golfer often playing 2 or 3 times a week.

The family extends greatest and warmest gratitude to everyone who cared for and prayed for Angie, especially Tiny, who tirelessly and patiently attended to her every need. Our family is eternally grateful to Tiny for her loving support.

In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to .

A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Clare's Church 941 Lexington Avenue, Santa Clara, CA, followed by an internment ceremony at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. Afterwards, there will be a Celebration of Life at Mariani's Restaurant 2500 El Camino Real Santa Clara, CA. Please join us.





