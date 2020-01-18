|
Anita Belen Stallings
Dec. 17, 1934 - Nov. 29, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Anita went home to be with Jesus on Nov. 29, 2019. She was born in Humacao, Puerto Rico and came to San Francisco with her mother when she was 16. The family moved to Los Gatos in 1966. She spent the last 22 years as a resident of Hilltop Manor in San Jose, where she was known for her friendly smile and outgoing personality. Anita is survived by her sons, Johnny and Joshua Stallings; her daughter-in-law and grandson, Kathy and Zachary Stallings;and granddaughters Stevie Stallings and Korrine Sauers and great-grandson Jackson. A celebration of her life will be held at Hilltop Manor on Feb. 1, 2020, at 1:30 PM.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 18, 2020