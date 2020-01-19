|
|
Anita Mae Bunce
March 9, 1933 - January 15, 2020
Resident of Santa Clara
Anita Mae Bunce, age 86, resident of Santa Clara, passed away peacefully and surrounded by the love of her family.
Anita was born in Oklahoma on March 9, 1933 to John and Erma Harden. She had a large family of dear brothers and sisters. She came to California at the young age of 8 where she settled with her family in San Jose. She was a graduate of San Jose High School. At the age of 14 she met a young boy who teased her daily and drove her crazy. Little did she know during that time, this boy would be her true love. Inseparable, they married at the young age of 17 & 18. They cared for and deeply loved each other and set a beautiful example for their 3 sons.
She was a stay at home Mom until her baby was 14 at which time she began a career at Mervyn's in Santa Clara. She enjoyed all of the precious time spent with her family which included birthdays, holidays, and special vacations making memories. She enjoyed all the many years at their second home in Lake Tahoe.
Survived by her devoted and loving husband, Don, her 3 sons and 2 daughter-in-laws Donnie (Nancy), Steve, and Scott (Liz), her precious grandchildren Nicole, Adam, Brian, Ashley, Zach, and Jacob, as well as 6 great grandchildren. Surely to be remembered by her brother in law Jim as well as many nieces, nephews and dearest lifelong friends.
Memorial Service will be held at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, 466 N. Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 22nd.
View the online memorial for Anita Mae Bunce
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 19, 2020