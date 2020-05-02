Anita Morrison1927 - April 21, 2020San JoseAnita Marie Morrison, 92, passed away on April 21, 2020 at her home in San Jose, CA. She had 4 children, 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Also known as Nanas to her grandchildren and Rusty to her friends, she was an amazing woman who lived life to the fullest and met each day with a positive and loving attitude. Anita had many passions, including jazz music, football, dancing and traveling. She volunteered for 41 years at the Sacramento Jazz Society. She worked UFCW Local 5 for more than 30 years, and from 1991-1996 she served as President of the Retirees Club and later as their travel lead. She also was someone who loved to stand up for others, she was actively involved in many political organizations including the California Alliance for Retired Americans and FORUM. She made many trips to Sacramento to support seniors' rights. With a love for dancing she found time to work at Arthur Murray Dance and joined many Bay Area dance clubs. At one point she was a travel agent in the 1990s, taking groups to Hawaii for the annual Pro Bowl, which fulfilled her love of traveling to Hawaii and her immense love for football. An avid sports fan, she enjoyed horseracing and baseball, yet it was football that was at the top of her must watch list. She loved watching college football, her favorite team was the Oklahoma University Sooners. She attended many 49er Candlestick Park games and was a loud and proud fan. She would always say, "Are you ready for some football?" Anita's zest and passion for life and the things she loved were memorable and passed on to others in her extended family. She touched many lives and was deeply loved by her family and friends. She will be missed greatly. Anita is preceded in death by her brother and oldest daughter.