Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 297-2447
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Anita Vasil


1918 - 2019
Anita Vasil Obituary
Anita Vasil
Resident of San Jose
Anita Vasil entered into rest on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 in San Jose, Ca. Born on Sept. 27, 1918 in San Francisco, CA, she was 100 years old and lived in San Jose for 50 years. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles Rice and Anita Fitzgerald, and loving husband of 62 years John Vasil. Beloved mother of Bill and Jim Lavine. Cherished grandmother of Bill Lavine, Jon Lavine, Annie Heath and Lisa Rowe and seven great Grandchildren. Also, survived by many nieces and nephews and many friends.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00pm, at Oak Hill Funeral Chapel's Drawing Room, 300 Curtner Ave, San Jose, CA 95125.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 14, 2019
