Ann and Pete Cozzolino

Ann and Pete Cozzolino Obituary
Ann & Pete Cozzolino
Residents of Mtn. View
"Together Again Forever" upon Ann's passing Nov. 27, 2019 she joins the love of her life. Both wonderful parents, grandparents, and great grandparents. Friends to many in the Mtn.View Community and also involved in many community groups. They were both true "Eagles" only Papa's from Philadelphia. You two will never be forgotten, you will be in our hearts forever. Your loving family. Also many thanks to all that helped mom and pop thru the years.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 3, 2019
