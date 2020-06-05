Ann Cecelia Tainter LuciaOct. 12, 1932 - May 20, 2020San Jose, CAAnn Cecelia Tainter Lucia, 87 years of age, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on May 20, 2020. She was married to the love of her life and soulmate Joseph Lucia for 66 years.Ann was loved and survived by her children Carol Poizner (Steve), Jim Lucia (Sandi), Mike Lucia (Cheri), Patty Lewis (Jim) and Janice Felsoci (Scot). Her 10 grandchildren Tyson, Brett (Nadine), Garret (Jacque), Ryan (Valerie), Colton, Rebecca, Allyson, Brooklyn, Shan and Madison. And her 3 Great Grandchildren Joey, Caetana and Rowen.Ann was born in San Francisco, CA to Frank and Genevieve Tainter on October 12, 1932. She was one of 8 children. She attended St. Anne's School and graduated in 1950 from Presentation High School in San Francisco.What Ann cherished most, was family and friends. She always had a smile and a zest for life. She loved to cook and entertain, including teaching her children and nieces how to make raviolis and her famous hot spaghetti. She even found time to manage her daughter's softball team. She was an avid SF Giants, 49ers and Warriors fan and rarely missed watching their games. She really enjoyed playing cards with family & friends.Ann loved to travel with Joe and her family and friends. Their favorite places were Las Vegas (where they spent their honeymoon), Italy, Austria, Hawaii, Fall Foliage tours and loved taking cruises to Alaska, countries along the Mediterranean Sea, the Caribbean Islands and Panama Canal. They also traveled with their motorhome club, the Tea Timers, throughout the West Coast. In addition, for over 50 years, Ann's entire family would camp together at Pinecrest in the Sierra Nevadas, a tradition she treasured.Wherever she lived, her neighbors became life long friends. For the past 52 years, she loved being a part of the Wilcox Avenue gang, having fun at the annual 4th of July block parties and many other social events. She spent many mornings having breakfast with her friends, who called themselves "The WHAT Club", and having lunches with her friends from Mervyns, where she worked for 22 years.In addition to Mervyns, Ann worked for Sterling's, AT&T, and as a cook for the employees of Smythe European. She was active in her church group at Transfiguration and Health 2 You.The Lucia family thanks everyone for their support, thoughts and prayers. There will be a private burial at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. A church service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.