Ann Cecilia Tonkovich Ventresca
July 22, 1922 - February 3, 2020
Resident of Palo Alto
Ann Ventresca, 97, a resident of Palo Alto since 1945, passed away on February 3, 2020. Born Ann Cecelia Tonkovich, Ann was raised in the small town of Cuddy, near Cecil Township, Pennsylvania. When Ann was a child during the depression, Ann and her sister, Syvella, routinely took part of their lunches to the nearby train to give to the hungry homeless, then called "hobos," who were traveling on the train.
Ann met Benjamin ("Ben") Xavier Ventresca in a one-room schoolhouse where they both attended primary, middle, and high school. Ben caught Ann's attention by sitting behind her and dipping her long brown ponytail into the inkwell in his desk. Ann and Ben fell in love. Ben served as a Marine in World War II. During the war, Ben asked Ann to marry him. They married in Southern California, while Ben was on leave. Ben came home after the war and they started their family with the births of their oldest two daughters, Benita and Joan. In 1949, Ben was hired as a meteorologist at the weather bureau in San Mateo, California. They took their belongings and their two girls in their Studebaker for the long road trip from Pennsylvania to California. They stopped for gas in Barron Park and bought a house there. Their family continued to grow with the births of Larry, Patrice, and Greg.
In 1960, Ann and Ben built another house in Barron Park for their growing family. A year later, Ann and their youngest son, Jimmy, came home from the hospital to their new house. After Ann read that lots in the Tahoe National Forest were available for lease to build vacation homes, Ann and Ben leased one of the lots. Ann and Ben together built a log cabin where family would vacation and Ann and Ben would enjoy their family and extended family at the cabin for many decades. During this time, Ann, now a mother of six children, attended Foothill College where she studied art and later became an accomplished painter. With their kids grown, at 60 years old Ann became employed at Alza Corporation, a pharmaceutical and medical system company. For the next nine years, Ann worked for Alza. During her employment at Alza Ann worked in the Medical Research
department contributing to Alza's work on the transdermal patch. Ann and Ben lived in the family home in Barron Park until the death of Ben at 90 years old. After Ben passed, Ann continued to live in the family home until a month before her death at 97 years old.
Ann is survived by adult children: Benita, Joan, Patrice, and Greg; grandchildren:Adele Schneidereit (Jeff), Cindy Flynn (Patrick), Galen and Ali Barker; great-grandchildren: James Schneidereit (Emily), Stephanie Schneidereit, James Flynn, and Camille Flynn; and sister: Syvella Valery.
Mass March 7th 10:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas Church, 473 Lincoln Avenue, Los Altos, CA 94022.
Interment March 7th 12:00 noon at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 22555 Cristo Rey Drive, Los Altos, CA 94024.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 23, 2020