Ann DeLuna
Aug 13, 1923 - Jun 20, 2019
San Jose
Ann De Luna, age 95, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 20, 2019. She lived with great devotion to her family, faith, Italian heritage and the SF Giants. An inspiration to all, our matriarch was a loving mom, grandma, aunt, cousin and friend. Sharing her homemade specialties with those she loved gave her the greatest pleasure. She is survived by son, Al Rovay (AnnaMarie), daughter, Denise Dobrenz (Steve), grandchildren Dennis (Julia), Scott (Monica), Ryan (Jenna), Kyle (Colleen), Blaine, Jessica, Rebecca (Rylan) and Nonna to great-grandchildren Audrey, Dominic, Isabella, Conor, Rowan, Ellison, Rosella and twins due later this year. She was predeceased by husband Sal DeLuna, sister Josephine "Dollie" DeFranco, son Don and grandson Beren Rovay. Funeral mass will be held at 1:30 pm on Thursday June 27, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi, 5111 San Felipe Rd in San Jose.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 25, 2019