Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
5111 San Felipe Road
San Jose, CA 95135
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Francis of Assisi
5111 San Felipe Rd
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann DeLuna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann DeLuna


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann DeLuna Obituary
Ann DeLuna
Aug 13, 1923 - Jun 20, 2019
San Jose
Ann De Luna, age 95, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 20, 2019. She lived with great devotion to her family, faith, Italian heritage and the SF Giants. An inspiration to all, our matriarch was a loving mom, grandma, aunt, cousin and friend. Sharing her homemade specialties with those she loved gave her the greatest pleasure. She is survived by son, Al Rovay (AnnaMarie), daughter, Denise Dobrenz (Steve), grandchildren Dennis (Julia), Scott (Monica), Ryan (Jenna), Kyle (Colleen), Blaine, Jessica, Rebecca (Rylan) and Nonna to great-grandchildren Audrey, Dominic, Isabella, Conor, Rowan, Ellison, Rosella and twins due later this year. She was predeceased by husband Sal DeLuna, sister Josephine "Dollie" DeFranco, son Don and grandson Beren Rovay. Funeral mass will be held at 1:30 pm on Thursday June 27, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi, 5111 San Felipe Rd in San Jose.


View the online memorial for Ann DeLuna
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.