Ann Di Leonardo Landels

92

Resident of Sunnyvale

Ann was born 'Maria Di Leonardo' in Fresno, CA on August 29, 1926 to Italian immigrants, Maria (Mary) Caputo Di Leonardo and Giuseppe (Joe) Di Leonardo. Ann passed away on July 01, 2019 in Los Gatos, CA

Ann moved with her family to Sunnyvale, CA in the late 1920's. She attended Sunnyvale schools, including Fremont High School. As a young woman she worked in the canneries, so prevalent in the Santa Clara Valley, and later in the Aeronautic industry helping to assemble airplanes during WWII. In the early 50's she worked various jobs at Hart's department store in downtown San Jose, including modeling women's clothing for newspaper ads, of which she was very proud.

In 1962 Ann married Chris Landels. They were married for 20 years, living for a time in Fallon, Nevada. During their marriage she became a mother to Chris's son, Thomas D. Landels, remaining forever Tom's Mom.

Ann is survived by her Son, Thomas D. Landels, (Delores); a Granddaughter, Felicia Henkes (Cody) & Gr-Granddaughter Adilyn Riley Henkes; a Grandson, Patrick D. Landels (Sarah L. Kloster) and Gr-Grandchildren, Cooper D. Landels and Jenna B. Landels; Her two sisters, Angie Di Leonardo Jacobs and Lucille Di Leonardo McClure; also numerous nieces and nephews.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Joe Di Leonardo; her three brothers, Tony, Sam and Mike Di Leonardo; and two sisters, Rosalie Di Leonardo Paris and Jeanie Di Leonardo. Loving Daughter, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt and Friend. Ann will be missed by all who knew her

She will forever live in our hearts and in our memories.

A service to Celebrate Ann's life will be held at the Chapel of the Roses, Oak Hill Mortuary, 300 Curtner Ave., in San Jose, CA, Friday, July 26th at 1:00 PM.





View the online memorial for Ann Di Leonardo Landels Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 24, 2019