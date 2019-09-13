|
Ann Marie Vidis
January 20, 1917 - September 7, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Ann passed away peacefully in her sleep at age 102. She was born January 20, 1917 in San Jose, Ca. She was raised by her father Andrew Glumaz and her two older sisters (Clara and Pauline), as their mother had passed away when Ann was very young. They lived and worked on the family ranch on Moorpark Ave., San Jose,Ca. They like many families in Santa Clara County back then, when old enough the children helped with the harvesting and processing of the apricots and prunes, picking, cutting, drying and sorting the fruit.
Ann attended area grade schools and graduated from Campbell High School. After graduation she continued to help on the farm along with working a variety of jobs including at a SJ candy factory. At age 25, she married our father John Joseph Vidis in April of 1942 and they were together for 52 years till his passing in June 1994. Together they raised three sons, John of Roseville, Ca., Robert of Cupertino, Ca. and David of Kelseyville, Ca. She also worked in food services for the Foothill/De Anza school district from 1972 till 1987. Ann attended St.Joseph's Catholic Church in Cupertino, Ca. She was also a 50+ year member of the Croatian Fraternal Union and Naperdak Social Club.
Ann is preceded in death by her husband John and her sisters Clara Pervetich of Watsonville, Ca. and Pauline Glumaz of San Jose, Ca. She is survived by her sons, John, Robert, David, niece Katheryn Rosenbaum and her son's David and Ryan.
Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, September 18th at 11AM at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave. Sunnyvale, Ca. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 13, 2019