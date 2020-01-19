Mercury News Obituaries
All Souls Mortuary - Long Beach
4400 Cherry Ave.
Long Beach, CA 90807
(562) 424-8601
Ann Smith
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Justin's Catholic Church
2655 Homestead Rd
Santa Clara, CA
Ann (Nancy) Smith


1928 - 2020
Ann (Nancy) Smith
Aug. 1928 - Jan. 2020
Santa Clara, CA
Ann (Nancy) Smith was born in Chicago, Ill and died in Artesia, CA. She had 7 children, 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 on Jan. 24, 2020 at St. Justin's Catholic Church, 2655 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA. Cemetery service and reception to follow.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 19, 2020
