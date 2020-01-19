|
Ann (Nancy) Smith
Aug. 1928 - Jan. 2020
Santa Clara, CA
Ann (Nancy) Smith was born in Chicago, Ill and died in Artesia, CA. She had 7 children, 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 on Jan. 24, 2020 at St. Justin's Catholic Church, 2655 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA. Cemetery service and reception to follow.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 19, 2020