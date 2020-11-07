1/1
Ann Sparrer
1921 - 2020
Ann Sparrer
April 9, 1921 - Oct. 21, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Ann Sparrer was born in Pennsylvania to Harold and Eva Garvine. Her mother died when she was 3 and her father moved the family to the Stockton area. As a teen, her family moved to Manteca where she attended high school and became an accomplished sprinter. She married Max Sparrer Jr. in 1941 and, following his military service in Texas, they settled in San Jose. They bought their first home in Campbell and later moved to Los Gatos, raising their three children in the two communities. She was a homemaker while her kids were in school, then later became a successful retail clerk at many stores, including the Almaden Emporium and Oakridge Sears.
She is survived by her three children, Max Sparrer III (Debbie) of Hollister, Judy McAdam (Steve) of Cave Creek, Ariz., and Dick Sparrer (Natalie) of Morgan Hill; grandchildren Max IV (Teri) and Tim Sparrer (Susan), Bob (Natashia) and Craig Rechenmacher (Kate), Michael (Kelly) and Kevin Sparrer (Chadia); great-grandchildren Brittani Renz (Holden), Brad, Kimberly and Ashley Sparrer, Camdyn, Audrey, Cole, Graycie and Calvin Rechenmacher, Mackenzie and Kelsey Sparrer; and great-great grandchildren Sophia and Brody Renz. Also by her brother Jim Garvine and sister Patty Serrano. She was predeceased by her husband Max Sparrer II, great-grandson Nicholas Sparrer, son-in-law Dan Rechenmacher, daughter-in-law Randee Sparrer and sisters Janet Lourentzos and Eva Inchausti.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 7, 2020.
