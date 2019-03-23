Mercury News Obituaries
Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home
870 San Benito St.
Hollister, CA 95023
831-637-3757
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Transfiguration
4325 Jarvis Rd
San Jose, CA
View Map
Ann Wilson Obituary
Ann Wilson
Feb. 15, 1930 - Mar. 9, 2019
San Jose

Ann passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by her loving husband and family. Ann was born in Standardville, Utah to Castula & Refugio Orozco. Ann is predeceased by her eldest son, Frank D. Wilson Jr., and survived by her husband, Frank Sr., sons; Curt(Linda), Steve(Shawnda) & Rudy(Leslie); and her daughters; Rose Ann(Alberto) and Bea(Tom) and grandchildren; Douglass(Patty), Brett (Jen), Krista, Bryant (Samantha), Jenny, Renee (Colton), Jory(Karina), Aaron and Dylan and many beautiful great grandchildren.

Ann will be remembered for her love of family, kind and gentle ways, but most of all for her tortillas. She will be missed
by all who knew her.
Memorial service to be held Sat., March 30th 10am @ Church of the Transfiguration 4325 Jarvis Rd, San Jose 95118.


View the online memorial for Ann Wilson
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 23, 2019
