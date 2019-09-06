|
|
Anna (Jackie) Brancati
Resident of Campbell
Anna (Jackie) Brancati passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Born to the late Andy Michniak and Agnes (Kondys) Michniak, in Pittsburgh, PA on Jan. 12, 1925, she was 4th in a family of 8 children. She is survived by her son and daughter, Victor H. Brancati Jr. (Marie) and Carla Bunch; loving grandchildren, Keanna Bunch and Victor N. Brancati; siblings Sofia McMohan and Stanley Michniak. She is also remembered fondly by many lifelong friends, including Keanna's father, Richard Bunch.
Jackie graduated from Central High in Washington, D.C., where she had moved to live with her older sister. She worked at the Post Office during the war while attending Stanfield Business College part time. She then became a secretary for an attorney in the Dept. of Justice, and was thrilled to accompany him to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Jackie took a one year leave to drive to San Francisco with two friends, seeing all the sights on the way. She fell in love with S.F. and decided to stay, taking a job with a law firm. She married Victor H. Brancati, and they purchased a home in Santa Clara where they raised their family.
Jackie continued to work, but it was difficult to leave her children. She felt blessed to find a job working from home for The Homework Co. as a policy typist. She was with the company for 22 years, setting up an office in the garage. From supervisor of San Jose, to S.F. Bay Area Manager, to Regional Manager of Northern California, Jackie said she worked 12 hours a day, 8 days a week, and loved every minute of it because she was on her own.
Jackie was a great dancer and was happiest spending time with her family, being "Noni" to Keanna and Victor, and her beloved dog, Tinkerbell.
A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, September 9, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Leo the Great Church, 88 Race Street, San Jose.
View the online memorial for Anna (Jackie) Brancati
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 6, 2019