|
|
Anna Frances Puentes
Oct. 4, 1927 – Feb. 24, 2020
Santa Rosa
Anna "Frances" Puentes passed away at Kaiser Hospital in Santa Rosa, CA. She was surrounded by her family, her favorite music and a room filled with much love. She was predeceased by her husband Jose Puentes in 1982. She is survived by her children Cecilia Scoppettone, Barbara Puentes (Robert Murphy), David Puentes (Darlene) and Stephanie Puentes (Liz Yager); her grandchildren Jason McCabe, Jordan Fox, Melissa Scoppettone, Marc Scoppettone, Aaron Puentes and Tory Crowder; and her great grandchildren Gracelyn Crowder and Hunter Puentes.
Anna was born, raised and married in Santa Paula before moving to northern California where she and her husband raised their children in the Cambrian Park area of San Jose. She was a wonderful cook and often donated her culinary skills for charitable causes. Anna was a talented seamstress who designed and made dance costumes for her children's dance groups. After her children were grown she took up painting and then ceramics, eventually getting her own kiln and teaching ceramics at her home. She was a dedicated volunteer and for many years tutored English as a second language and U.S. citizenship classes. Anna began crocheting at the age of 11 and over the years made scarves and afghans for all of her family members. She loved baseball and watched the San Francisco Giants whenever she could.
She moved to Sonoma County 3 years ago to be closer to her family and spent her last 2 years at Brookdale Paulin Creek in Santa Rosa. She loved living at Brookdale and spent her days crocheting, doing crossword puzzles, watching the news, going to bingo, visiting with family and friends and going to church. In keeping with her charitable ways, during the last year of her life she crocheted and donated baby afghans to Memorial Hospital and over 3 dozen scarves for the homeless.
A funeral mass will be held for Anna on Saturday, February 29 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 8400 Old Redwood Hwy, Windsor, CA. A reception will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made in Anna's name to the . 333 Hegenberger Road, Suite 450, Oakland, CA 94621 T: (510) 638-5864
View the online memorial for Anna Frances Puentes
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 28, 2020