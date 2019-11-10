Mercury News Obituaries
Beddingfield Funeral Service
4323 Moorpark Ave Ste C
San Jose, CA 95129
408-777-8100
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Santa Teresa Catholic Church
794 Calero Ave
San Jose, CA
Anna Ingoglia


1928 - 2019
Anna Ingoglia Obituary
Anna Ingoglia
Jan. 8, 1928 - Oct. 16, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Anna was born to Thomas and Pauline Angileri and raised in Brooklyn, NY. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie; son in-law, Tom Micele; her loving grandson, Kevin Waltrip; and sister, Rosie Maiello.
Anna is survived by her children, Donna Micele, Ed Ingoglia (Linda), Linda Sigl (Bill) and Michael Ingoglia (Donna); grandchildren, Melissa Taku, Justin (Corryne), Sydney and Alison Ingoglia, Kristopher Sigl (Malinda) and Nick and Jacob Ingoglia; great-grandchildren, Morgan Waltrip, Amber Ingoglia, and Adam and Evan Sigl; brother, Ben Angileri; sisters, Mary Costanza and Loretta LaRocca; and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 7 at Santa Teresa Catholic Church, 794 Calero Ave, San Jose with a reception immediately following in the Avila Hall.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 10, 2019
