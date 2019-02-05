Anna Kittleson

Apr. 11, 1959 - Dec. 3, 2018

Sunnyvale

Anna Hansen Kittleson was born April 11, 1959 in Houston, Texas, and entered into rest with family by her side on December 3, 2018. Anna grew up in Fremont, California where she graduated from Mission San Jose High School, and graduated from Chico State University with a degree in Business. She was employed at Lockheed in Sunnyvale where she met her beloved husband of 34 years Scott, and also worked in marketing, merchandising and real estate. Anna and Scott raised their sons Eric and Greg in Sunnyvale, California. Anna was a very thoughtful person who derived her strength from her family and her faith.

She is survived by her husband Scott Kittleson, son Eric Kittleson and daughter-in-law Allison (Taylor) Kittleson, and son Greg Kittleson. Anna is also survived by her brother Lee Hansen Jr., sister Belinda (Hansen) Zamecnik and brother-in-law Rob Zamecnik, brother Peter Hansen and sister-in-law Michele (Bassett) Hansen, nephew Kenny Zamecnik, niece Michele (Zamecnik) Cantrell and nephew-in-law Nathan Cantrell, nephews Nathan Hansen and Nicholas Hansen, her mother-in-law Jeannette Kittleson, as well as cousins, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her loving parents Lee and Erna Hansen. Anna was buried in a private family ceremony in Fremont after a Celebration of Life memorial at her home. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.





View the online memorial for Anna Kittleson Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary