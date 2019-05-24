Anna Maria Di Bono

July 24, 1941 - May 21, 2019

Resident of Cupertino

Anna was born in Genova, Italy, July 24, 1941, an Italian war baby.

Armando and Gina Cembrano had a delicatessen where through hard work they prospered. When Gina died in 1962, Anna came to the USA and entered Santa Clara University. Upon entering a small Italian class, she met her future husband Reno Di Bono, who became a teacher at Monta Vista High School, Cupertino. The couple married Sept. 7 1963. Anna died May 21, 2019 after 56 years of marriage.

The Di Bono's had three sons Reno, Jeff, and David. All sons graduated from Santa Clara University. Anna has 9 grandchildren, Andrew, Isabella, Gianna, Gullianna, Daniela, Gabriella, Reno, Mia, and Paola.

Anna built her own home in Cupertino and was a successful realtor at Alain Pinel. She was expert in Genovese dinners, "Pesto." Her passing came after a 25 year struggle with Parkinson's disease.

Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:30A.M with Visitation beginning at 10:00A.M at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue, Sunnyvale. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Los Altos.





