Anna Rose PetroJuly 26, 1925 - August 16, 2020Resident of San Jose, CAAnna Petro passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020, at the Atria of Evergreen Valley, San Jose, CA, her assisted living home for the past three years.Anna was born on July 26th, 1925, in Waterbury, CT, to Luigi and Maria Follo and was the last surviving sibling of her family; brother Rudy, and sisters Ida, Philomena (Mana), and Josephine (Babe). After meeting at the wedding of a good friend, she married Dante Joseph Petro in Waterbury on April 10th, 1948. They had one son, Dante, who was born May 1950. She is preceded in death by her husband, and is survived by her son, Dante, daughter-in-law Annette, grandchildren Lauren Petro Fisher and Philip Petro, and two great grandsons, Noah and Odin Fisher.The family resided in Waterbury until Sept. 1960, when they moved to California, settling in among the fruit orchards in Cupertino. Anna and Dante loved to take car trips throughout California enjoying the state's parks, especially Yosemite and Big Sur. She worked as an electronics inspector at Varian and Associates for several years, before assuming a similar position for the Stanford Linear Accelerator during its construction. In later years, Anna cared for her husband at their home when he developed signs of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, and visited him almost daily when he was in the Alzheimer's unit at the Palo Alto Veteran's Hospital, assisting in his care until he passed. Anna also volunteered at the Villa Siena Senior Living Community in Mt. View for several years offering companionship and socialization for residents in Assisted Living and Nursing Care units.Private family services were held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos where she is interred with her husband Dante.