1/1
Anna Rose Petro
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Rose Petro
July 26, 1925 - August 16, 2020
Resident of San Jose, CA
Anna Petro passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020, at the Atria of Evergreen Valley, San Jose, CA, her assisted living home for the past three years.
Anna was born on July 26th, 1925, in Waterbury, CT, to Luigi and Maria Follo and was the last surviving sibling of her family; brother Rudy, and sisters Ida, Philomena (Mana), and Josephine (Babe). After meeting at the wedding of a good friend, she married Dante Joseph Petro in Waterbury on April 10th, 1948. They had one son, Dante, who was born May 1950. She is preceded in death by her husband, and is survived by her son, Dante, daughter-in-law Annette, grandchildren Lauren Petro Fisher and Philip Petro, and two great grandsons, Noah and Odin Fisher.
The family resided in Waterbury until Sept. 1960, when they moved to California, settling in among the fruit orchards in Cupertino. Anna and Dante loved to take car trips throughout California enjoying the state's parks, especially Yosemite and Big Sur. She worked as an electronics inspector at Varian and Associates for several years, before assuming a similar position for the Stanford Linear Accelerator during its construction. In later years, Anna cared for her husband at their home when he developed signs of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, and visited him almost daily when he was in the Alzheimer's unit at the Palo Alto Veteran's Hospital, assisting in his care until he passed. Anna also volunteered at the Villa Siena Senior Living Community in Mt. View for several years offering companionship and socialization for residents in Assisted Living and Nursing Care units.
Private family services were held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos where she is interred with her husband Dante.


View the online memorial for Anna Rose Petro



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved