Anna Schwartz
1915 - 2020
Anna Schwartz
December 15, 1915 - October 30, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Anna Kovach Schwartz, six weeks shy of her 105th birthday and a resident of San Jose for nearly six decades passed away at her home on October 30, surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law: Bill and Carolyn of Pittsboro, N.C., R.Ronald and Anita of Los Gatos, Edward and Lynn, and Leslie and Jayne of San Jose, eleven grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild. A family celebration of Anna's life will take place at a later date.
Anna was born in a small rural village in Hungary. She immigrated to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada with her family as a young child. There, she met and married Bela Schwartz, also a Hungarian immigrant. The couple moved to San Jose in 1953 with their four sons and made their home in the Willow Glen area.
Anna was the bedrock of her large family and never missed a chance to financially or emotionally help each member achieve his or her goals. Her kitchen was her family's "command center," where daily gatherings took place to share news, make memories, and partake in one of her robust Hungarian meals. No visitor to her home left her kitchen without a box of her freshly baked cookies. No visitor went home without feeling loved.
Anna's greatest legacy was helping anyone with a need. Her belief in the goodness of others and her infinite kindness will be greatly missed.
The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to the skillful and loving caregivers who attended their mother for the past several years. Their teamwork will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Pathways Health and Hospice Care would be an appreciated gesture.


View the online memorial for Anna Schwartz

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
