Anna Scielzi Sadotti

Resident of Mountain View

Anna Sadotti died peacefully on Valentine's Day 2019, after a short illness, surrounded by her family in Mtn. View.

Anna was born the second of four daughters to Savino Sadotti and Mary Scielzi Sadotti on Oct. 14, 1927, in Hartford, CT. Anna was a proud graduate of St. Joseph College in West Hartford, CT. In the 1950s, she moved to Italy, where she taught grade school for the U.S. Army. After 12 years she returned to the United States and continued her teaching career in primary education for the Sunnyvale School District. Before her retirement, Anna was a dedicated kindergarten teacher at Hollenbeck Elementary School.

An incredible cook, she loved hosting friends and family at her townhome, where her Italian specialties were enjoyed by all. Anna was an early adopter of the Home Shopping Network and was an avid shopper whose style and glamour always shone through. She traveled widely through Europe, North Africa and Turkey and imparted a love of travel to her family. She will be remembered for her sharp sense of humor and her quick wit.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Ida Cianci and Olga Aasen; niece Illyana McManus; and her beloved dogs, Kiki and Pootie.

Anna is survived by her sister Ernestine Smith and many nieces, nephews, and their families who affectionately call her "Aunto." She is lovingly remembered by her family and by many of her former students.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. William Church, 511 S. El Monte Ave., Los Altos. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos.





Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 17, 2019