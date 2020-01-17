|
|
Annamaria Rousseau
July 18, 1936 - December 15, 2019
Resident of San Mateo
Annamaria Rousseau died the morning of December 15th, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her children and grandchildren, after a brief and mighty fight with cancer. Annamaria was 83 years old.
A proud daughter of Manila, she lived through WWII as a child. Annamaria was the eldest of three children and growing up she vowed to be self-reliant. She became a U.S. citizen in the 1970's, describing her own harrowing immigration tale as just one small part of "the very big story" of mid-century Asian migration. Annamaria made her strong work ethic her calling card and out of necessity she built a life of autonomy one career at a time.
Without a college degree, she came to work for only "premium companies," serving as a publishing consultant for Yellow Page's Far East division in the 1960s, worked as a publications manager for Bechtel through the 1980s, and transitioned into a successful Peninsula real estate agent in the 2000s.
Annamaria kept her heritage close, in the recipes she handed down and in the stories she wrote. She will be remembered for her energy, even into the last months of her life - energy that could fry a mountain of bacon-shrimp, energy that could wrangle a casino-bound busload of Asian Club seniors, energy that could coax shrub-sized tomato plants from her paved backyard. She especially loved visits and her almost-daily phone calls with Guy "Irog" Donesa, her best friend since high school.
She is predeceased by her parents Ernesto Sr. and Feliciana, and her sister Leilani. Annamaria is survived by her brother, Ernesto Jr., her children, Dennis Tabuena and Gianna Tabuena-Frolli (John), her grandchildren Dennis Jr., Cal, Roxanne, Miranda, and Siena, and will be missed by her many friends and extended family in the Bay Area, Arizona, and in the Philippines.
A private memorial service and reception will be held in February 2020. For more information, please contact Gianna, [email protected]
View the online memorial for Annamaria Rousseau
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 17, 2020