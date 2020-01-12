Mercury News Obituaries
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church
125 Canterbury Dr
Aptos, CA
Anne Jane Isaacs


1936 - 2020
Anne Jane Isaacs
June 16, 1936 -Jan. 6, 2020
Resident of Aptos
Anne (Hannah) Jane Isaacs passed away on January 6, 2020 at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz. She was 83.
Born in the Dominion of Newfoundland and Labrador. Anne worked tirelessly in numerous church, community and charitable organizations. She had magnetic personality and will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 125 Canterbury Dr, Aptos on Saturday, January 18th at 11:00 am. A reception will follow. Viewing will be Friday, January 17th from 2:00pm to 8:00pm at Pacific Gardens Chapel, 1050 Cayuga St, Santa Cruz, CA. Interment will follow the reception at Santa Cruz Memorial Park, 1927 Ocean Street Extension, Santa Cruz, CA.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 12, 2020
