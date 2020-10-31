1/1
Dec. 31, 1934 - Oct. 22, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Anne Louise (McFarland) Heigho changed from glory into Glory on October 22 after a brief onslaught of lung cancer. Anne Louise was the wife of George W. Heigho II (d. 2010) and is survived by daughters Sarah Heigho Nunes (John), Dharam Kaur Khalsa, and Priscilla Grace Galasso; son G. David Heigho (Sarah Cunningham Jackson); seven grandchildren; sister Sandy McFarland Taylor; and three nieces. Daughter Alice Jeanne Heigho died in 1979.
Anne Louise was born in Radburn, NJ to Marion Keefe and David Elmer McFarland, Jr. She graduated in 1951 as valedictorian of Fair Lawn High School and entered Radcliffe College at age 16. After earning her BA in English, she married George (Harvard '55) in September 1955 at All Saints' Episcopal Church, Glen Rock, NJ. The couple bought their first home on Marblehead Neck, MA in 1956, and Anne Louise became active in the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church choir, Episcopal Church Women (ECW), and Order of Eastern Star. In 1967, the family moved to River Forest, IL where Anne Louise studied for a Master of Church Music degree at Concordia College and joined community choruses. She continued her service at Christ Episcopal Church in the choir and ECW and started knitting for the diocesan boys' orphanage. She also became a Girl Scout troop leader and served on the local GS Council.
The Heigho family moved to Los Gatos in 1976. Over the past 44 years, Anne Louise has been a dedicated volunteer at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Los Gatos in many capacities. She served as Secretary of the Board of the SJ Canterbury Foundation (1999-2020). Her musical and administrative gifts have enhanced: Schola Cantorum (1976-96), Renascence Baroque Ensemble (1978-83), History San Jose Portraits of the Past (1989-2020), SJS University Chorale (1996-2000), Town of Los Gatos Historic Garden Tours (2000-15), Albany Consort/Palo Alto Youth Orchestra (2001-04), St. Luke's Sunset Series (1999-2016), and The Meadows Los Gatos (2001-20). She served History San Jose as a volunteer music cataloger and Board Director (1987-2018). Her charitable contributions included innumerable meals, knit baby hats and blankets, letters to a prison inmate, and monetary donations. Her life in service of God and community has been a joy to her and a blessing to so many.
Her family gives grateful thanks to Hospice of the Valley for their care. A memorial service at St. Luke's Episcopal Church will be scheduled in the future, when gathering is safe and appropriate. In lieu of flowers, please be "ever mindful of the needs of others".


