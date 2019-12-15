|
Anne Marie Chiaramonte
November 13, 1922 - December 5, 2019
San Jose
Anne Marie Chiaramonte (Munos), aged 97, native of Santa Clara, co-owner of the region's oldest family-owned eatery (Chiaramonte's Sausage & Deli), passed away on December 5th. Anne was the daughter of Spanish immigrants, John and Beatrice Munos. Anne and her siblings faced poverty as children, working in orchards at young ages. She married Sam Chiaramonte in 1943, settling in San Jose. She became a seasonal fore-lady at local canneries and co-owner of Chiaramonte's. Sam and Anne retired in 1986, passing ownership to their son, who still operates the business. Sam passed in 2002. Anne enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, drawing, family, and imparting her personal history. She was mentally sharp to the end. She is survived by (siblings) John Munoz, Lila Teixeira (Ed), and Tom Munoz (Connie). By (children) Louis Chiaramonte, Sr. (Rose); and Marian Chiaramonte. By (grandchildren) Dennis Fernandez, Jr. (Shannon); Louis Chiaramonte, Jr. (Gwen); and Marianne Chiaramonte (Joe O'Brien). By (great-grandchildren) Adrian, Damien, Abigail, and Dennis III Fernandez; and Louis O'Brien.
Services are planned at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary as follows: Visitation at 5pm to 7 on Tuesday, December 17; Rosary at 7pm. Funeral at 10am on Wednesday, December 18, followed by burial at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 15, 2019