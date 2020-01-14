|
Anne Power
Apr. 17, 1931 - Jan. 2, 2020
Livermore
Anne Power, loving mother to Jane Lunn (Erik) and Kristin Power and grandmother to Jason and Collin, passed away January 2, 2020 in Livermore, CA. She was preceded in death by Randy, her devoted husband of 56 years, and parents Hattie and Merle Schell.
Born on April 17, 1931 in Washburn, Missouri, Anne moved with her parents and brother Pat to Delhi, CA in the 1940s. She graduated from California State University, Fresno before embarking on a long career in elementary education including a stint with the US Department of Defense teaching on Air Force bases in Germany. Anne impacted the lives of many children as a sixth grade teacher at Gomes School in Fremont.
Anne was a dedicated community volunteer working with the Museum of Local History, Committee for the Restoration of the Mission San Jose and as a docent at Shinn Historical Park. She was an avid reader and member of her neighborhood book club for over 20 years.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24 at 5:00 pm at the Chapel of the Chimes, Hayward. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Museum of Local History, 190 Anza St., Fremont, CA 94539.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 14, 2020