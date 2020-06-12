Anne S. Brandenburg
1923 - 2020
Anne S. Brandenburg
Sep. 6, 1923 - May 17, 2020
Oakland
Anne Storm Brandenburg, 96, was born in Alton, Illinois in 1923 and passed away in Oakland on May 17, 2020. Anne was a resident of the Los Gatos area for 54 years. Anne was preceded in death by her husband Warner O. Brandenburg in 2003. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Diekmann (and James) of Lafayette, Colorado and her son William Brandenburg (and Jennifer) of Piedmont, California, 4 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Anne will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Arrangements are being handled by Chapel of the Chimes Oakland. Due to covid-19, a celebration of life will occur at a later date.


View the online memorial for Anne S. Brandenburg

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Chimes
4499 Piedmont Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
(510) 654-0123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
