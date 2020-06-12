My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Anne S. Brandenburg
Sep. 6, 1923 - May 17, 2020
Oakland
Anne Storm Brandenburg, 96, was born in Alton, Illinois in 1923 and passed away in Oakland on May 17, 2020. Anne was a resident of the Los Gatos area for 54 years. Anne was preceded in death by her husband Warner O. Brandenburg in 2003. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Diekmann (and James) of Lafayette, Colorado and her son William Brandenburg (and Jennifer) of Piedmont, California, 4 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Anne will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Arrangements are being handled by Chapel of the Chimes Oakland. Due to covid-19, a celebration of life will occur at a later date.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 12, 2020.