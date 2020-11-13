Anne Sanquini
Dec.11, 1952 - Nov. 1, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
Anne Sanquini, beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt, colleague and friend passed away peacefully at her home in Saratoga, California.
Anne was born in 1952 in New Prague, Minnesota, the third child of Herbert and Dolores Wagner. In addition to her mother, Anne is survived by her husband Richard and siblings Mary, Joseph, James, Robert, Anthony, William, and Gerald. She is predeceased by her father, and siblings Thomas and John.
The many chapters of Anne's life were characterized by a love of adventure and discovery. She began her professional career while still in college, working towards a B.A. in Journalism and Advertising at the University of Minnesota. She won a prestigious internship with the 3M company in St. Paul, MN. She was shortly recruited from 3M to silicon valley and worked in high tech for about 30 years.
Anne and her husband Richard were avid hikers, and traveled the world with extended family members. During this time, Anne became curious about the stunning geography and geology of the earth. She returned to school after turning 50, and earned a M.S. Geology, San Jose State University and a Ph.D. Geological and Environmental Sciences, Stanford University. She pursued a dissertation at Stanford of mixed dimensions, including social sciences from her Journalism/Advertising background. Anne wrote and produced a film designed to motivate community members to upgrade their schools in earthquake-prone Nepal. She developed a randomized controlled trial to test its effectiveness, which she implemented in the Kathmandu Valley, Nepal. Anne was finishing up her research in Nepal when the magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck. Fortunately she and her team were not injured. news.stanford.edu/2015/05/22/nepal-quake-buildings-052215/
Following graduation Anne joined GeoHazards International, a nonprofit organization that works with people in developing countries to make them safer from natural hazards. At the time of her cancer diagnosis, Anne was serving on the board of GeoHazards International and also on the board of Acterra, an environmental nonprofit.
Donations may be made in her honor to geohaz.org/donate
or to acterra.org/donate-now
.
