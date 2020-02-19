Mercury News Obituaries
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 297-2447

Annette May (Gordon) McCarroll


1940 - 2020
Annette May (Gordon) McCarroll Obituary
Annette May (Gordon) McCarroll
Mar. 12, 1940 - Jan. 28, 2020
San Jose
Beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and GG. She is survived by son Thomas and daughter in-law Jenn, daughter Tracey, grandchildren Emily, Mason, and Chloe, great grandchildren Timmy and Cash. Annette has joined parents George and Clarisse Gordon, and brother Robert Gordon in heaven. Annette was loved by many and will be forever missed.
Memorial- Feb 22nd, 10 AM at Oak Hill Funeral Home on Curtner Ave, San Jose


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 19, 2020
