Annette May (Gordon) McCarroll
Mar. 12, 1940 - Jan. 28, 2020
San Jose
Beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and GG. She is survived by son Thomas and daughter in-law Jenn, daughter Tracey, grandchildren Emily, Mason, and Chloe, great grandchildren Timmy and Cash. Annette has joined parents George and Clarisse Gordon, and brother Robert Gordon in heaven. Annette was loved by many and will be forever missed.
Memorial- Feb 22nd, 10 AM at Oak Hill Funeral Home on Curtner Ave, San Jose
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 19, 2020