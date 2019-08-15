|
Annie Vesta Hoss
March 3, 1921 - July 25, 2019
Portola Valley
Annie Vesta Hoss (Bassett) passed away peacefully to her Lord on July 25, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born March 3, 1921 to David and Lottie Bassett. The family lived in Atherton and Annie attended Los Lomitas School, Sequoia High School, and San Jose State College. She was proud of the fact that during WWII she was selected for the position as the first female bank teller in San Mateo County. She was employed by the American Trust Co., which later merged with Wells Fargo.
She married Harold Hoss February 12, 1942. They were blessed with 57 years together. Harold passed away in 1999. She and Harold founded and operated Tropic Waters Aquarium in San Carlos for many years, and later TW Manufacturing in Redwood City. Beginning in 1958, they made their home in Portola Valley. They were active in the San Mateo County Historical Society, Little House in Menlo Park, and Christ Church in Portola Valley.
Annie is survived by her four children, Gail Ocker (Dick), Gary Hoss (Kristine), Joan Hoss, and Gregory Hoss (Karen); also ten grandchildren: Cameron Ocker (Carol), Colin Ocker (Liette), Heather Weber (Sam), Amy Peeples (Cale), Garrett Hoss (Beth), Daniel Hoss (Marilyn), Thomas Hoss, Bryan Hoss, John Dalrymple (Rebecca) and Elizabeth Isom (Robert), and seventeen great-grandchildren. Annie was preceded in death by her brother, David Bassett, Jr., and her sister, Elizabeth Jane Bassett.
Annie was a devoted wife, mother, Nana and G-Nana to her family. She worked alongside her husband in business for many years while supporting her children in their education, activities, and clubs. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her large family. Her encouragement, positive attitude and kindness will be missed by all. Annie was an inspiration to all of us.
The family would like to express appreciation to the staff at the Palo Alto Medical Foundation for their years of excellent patient services, and would like to thank Ainise Moa and her family who lovingly cared for Annie.
A memorial service and reception to celebrate her life will be held on August 25 at 1:00 at Christ Church, 815 Portola Road, Portola Valley, CA 94028. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Peninsula Humane Society, 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, CA 94010 or the Sempervirens Fund, 419 South San Antonio Rd., Suite 211, Los Altos, CA 94022.
