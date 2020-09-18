Anthony Angelo SprugasciSept. 25, 1935 - Sept. 6, 2020Resident of San JoseAnthony Angelo Sprugasci passed away at the age of 84 with his family by his side. He lived a rich and full life before the onset of Alzheimer's. Anthony, also known by most as Tony, was a devoted husband of 52 years, loving father of four sons, and an extremely proud grandfather of seven grandchildren.A native of San Jose, California, Tony was a resident of Willow Glen for more than 60 years. He graduated from Bellarmine High School and received his BS from Idaho State University. He was dedicated to his career in the pharmaceutical industry for more than 50 years.Tony was involved in many clubs throughout his life. He was an active member of Italian American Heritage Foundation. He loved organizing holiday festivities in the neighborhood for many decades. He will be remembered by his family and friends as warm, funny, generous and thoughtful. He loved family trips, game nights, and hosting family and friends in his home. Tony valued family above everything and loved spending time watching his kids and grandchildren playing sports, dancing in recitals, playing live music and going to the movies. In his final years he was very blessed and proud to have taken his whole family on an Alaskan Cruise.He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy. He is survived by sons John (Karen) of Livermore, Michael of San Jose, Anthony (Sunny) of San Ramon, and Matthew (Emily) of San Jose. He was an honored grandfather to Brandon, Joshua, Allison, Luke, Dean, Summer, and Jack; and sister-in-laws Doris and Dorothy. He is preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Lilly; brothers Robert and Irving.Tony will be forever missed and always in our hearts.