1/1
Anthony Angelo Sprugasci
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Angelo Sprugasci
Sept. 25, 1935 - Sept. 6, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Anthony Angelo Sprugasci passed away at the age of 84 with his family by his side. He lived a rich and full life before the onset of Alzheimer's. Anthony, also known by most as Tony, was a devoted husband of 52 years, loving father of four sons, and an extremely proud grandfather of seven grandchildren.
A native of San Jose, California, Tony was a resident of Willow Glen for more than 60 years. He graduated from Bellarmine High School and received his BS from Idaho State University. He was dedicated to his career in the pharmaceutical industry for more than 50 years.
Tony was involved in many clubs throughout his life. He was an active member of Italian American Heritage Foundation. He loved organizing holiday festivities in the neighborhood for many decades. He will be remembered by his family and friends as warm, funny, generous and thoughtful. He loved family trips, game nights, and hosting family and friends in his home. Tony valued family above everything and loved spending time watching his kids and grandchildren playing sports, dancing in recitals, playing live music and going to the movies. In his final years he was very blessed and proud to have taken his whole family on an Alaskan Cruise.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy. He is survived by sons John (Karen) of Livermore, Michael of San Jose, Anthony (Sunny) of San Ramon, and Matthew (Emily) of San Jose. He was an honored grandfather to Brandon, Joshua, Allison, Luke, Dean, Summer, and Jack; and sister-in-laws Doris and Dorothy. He is preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Lilly; brothers Robert and Irving.
Tony will be forever missed and always in our hearts.


View the online memorial for Anthony Angelo Sprugasci



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 15, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
September 15, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved