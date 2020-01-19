Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's
219 Bean Ave.
Los Gatos, CA
1960 - 2020
Anthony Augustine
April 3, 1960- January 5, 2020
Los Gatos
Anthony passed away on Jan. 5, 2020. He was a man with the most contagious smile and laugh. He was a friend to everyone. He was a Paramedic for over 30 years and loved every minute of it. He will be sorely missed by his wife of 36 years, Terry and his children Emily(Akim), Eriq,Samantha(Renny), and Vincent. He will also be missed by his 2 granddaughters, the apples of his eyes, WylieRose and Zella. He also leaves behind his sister Ayleen and a brother Andre(Roxi). A memorial will be Saturday January 25 at 11am at St. Mary's 219 Bean Ave. Los Gatos. A Celebration of his Life to follow at the church. Please BYOB and bring a dish to share. Please wear bright colors and a Hat.
We will always remember who you are... An Augustine!


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 19, 2020
