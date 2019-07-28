|
Anthony George Fernandes
Resident of Santa Clara
Anthony G. Fernandes died peacefully at home at the age of 91, surrounded by his family, on July 19th, 2019 of natural causes.
Tony was born on April 26th 1928 in Pawtucket Rhode Island. His family moved to Santa Clara, CA at a very young age and he became a life-long resident of Santa Clara. Tony went to St. Claire's Grammar School and Santa Clara High where he was the Team Captain of the Basketball Team.
Tony met his best friend, Vic Mazzuco, while working for his father in law, Eugene Enos at Santa Clara Lumber. Tony and Vic began making cabinets in Vic's garage which eventually in 1957 became Vic and Tony's cabinet shop and later with additional partners, expanded into Santa Clara Lumber and Millwork.
Tony was happiest when he was giving to others, whether it be family, friends, or his community. He was very active in the Saint Claire's Father's Guild. He loved Western and War Movies and always smiled and sang to country music. Family vacations and mentoring young people gave him joy.
Tony was a great family man, devoted father, and loving grandfather/great grandfather. His family and friends will always remember him as determined, hard working, funny and generous.
Tony is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife Eldine of 70 years. He was a loving father to his children, Chris (Charese), Mark (Karen), Patti (Graham) & Liz (Pete). Grandchildren: Matthew (Jessica), Shaelyn (Carson), Steven (Sara), Kimberly and Olivia. Great Grandchildren: Dylan, Emma, Fletch, Elle, Bries and Carter. Dear Son of the late John and Marie, late brother's Joe and John and survived by his sister Dolores.
Tony will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, August 1st 11:00am at St. Claire's Church at 941 Lexington Street, Santa Clara
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 28, 2019