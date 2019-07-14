Anthony P. Sapena

October 4, 1942 – June 23, 2019

San Jose

Anthony P. (Tony) Sapena passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. A lifelong resident of Santa Clara county, Anthony was very proud of his Italian and Spanish heritage, his historical knowledge of the local area, and his alma mater San Jose High School, from which he graduated in 1961. He often recalled his years there as some of the best of his life, and it was at San Jose High Anthony gained a passion for sports, having served as manager for the Bulldog football and baseball teams. That passion endured throughout his life as he avidly followed all the local teams, with the 49ers being second only to his family and friends as having a special place in his heart.

Anthony had a remarkable 33 year career in the United States Post Office, where he was recognized with many awards for work and attendance. After retiring, he assisted his widowed mother Ann at home, helping her and his brother David around the house until Ann's passing in 2007. Anthony then moved into the Atrium (now Brookdale) San Jose. Living at Brookdale allowed Anthony to pursue many new things, and he particularly enjoyed the social activities, field trips, and reprising his Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin impersonations for fellow residents.

Anthony was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Tony R. and Ann Sapena, and beloved brother, David. He is survived by many cousins who will always hold fond memories of Anthony at family gatherings, happily sharing in the latest 49er news or an oft-told family tale.

The family would like to thank Anthony's long-time advocate Ike Udeh, without whom Anthony's last years of independence would not have been possible. We would also like to thank the staff and residents of Brookdale for their support of Anthony as he navigated a life away from home for the first time.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM with viewing beginning at 9:00 AM at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, 466 N. Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara. Private interment to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Anthony's memory to the (https://www.alz.org/).





View the online memorial for Anthony P. Sapena Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 14, 2019