Anthony Peat Paradiso
Oct. 14, 1929 - Feb. 01, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Preceded in death by his parents Santina and Rocco Paradiso, Brothers Louie and Richard, and his beloved daughter Diana
Survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Francesca, Granddaughter Joanna (Robert)
Grandson Alekzander, Great Grandchildren Julian, Elliot, Mateo, Sister in Law Theresa,
Nieces (Those damn girls) Pam, Brenda (Alex) Rene'e, Melanie (Ruben) Great nephews Kyle, Jeremy, and Great niece Kira
Anthony was a barber like his father before him and was the owner of the Pink Elephant Barber Shop in East San Jose. When his parents retired from Paradiso's Delicatessen, Anthony and his brothers continued the family tradition until retirement in 2016
Paradiso's Delicatessen was a fixture of San Jose since 1947 feeding the cannery workers and San Jose residents alike.
Tony was known by many and loved by all. His passing marks the end of an era, the loss of one of San Jose's truly favorite sons.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 11, 2020