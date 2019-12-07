|
|
Anthony Ponza
July 8, 1969 - Nov. 27, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Anthony Ponza, age 50, was taken too soon on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in a workplace accident. "Ponza" as he was affectionately known by his friends, was born July 8th, 1969 in Santa Cruz, California to Michael and Alice Ponza. He eloped and married his soul mate, Kirsten in September, 2001. They welcomed their son Sebastian, "Anthony mini me", in February, 2017.
Anthony was known by his friends and family as living life to the fullest. Whether that was wandering off the ranch down the road at 2 years old, or racing his buddies on North Rodeo Gulch in high school, gorging on his wife's delicious food, frequenting his favorite breweries, surfing his way through his 30's, finding a career he felt passionate about in his 40's, or cracking jokes and savagely owning those around him with his wit. He made deep connections, cared for his wife and son passionately, and loved his family.
Anthony is survived by his wife Kirsten, son Sebastian, mother, Alice Ponza, brother and wife, David and Betty Ponza, brother and wife Geno and Kimmy Ponza, sister and husband Gizelle and John Sipin, sister and husband Mari and Shamss Bennadja, sister Jennifer Ponza, and nieces and nephews.
Please join us in celebrating Anthony's life Friday, December 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Capitola. Anthony will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.
The family asks that in memory of Anthony to take the time to make deep connections and to live your life to the fullest. You never know when it will be your time to be called back to God's home.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 7, 2019