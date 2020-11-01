1/1
Anthony Salvatore Ragonesi
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Salvatore Ragonesi
September 29, 1946 - October 24, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Anthony passed away peacefully on Saturday evening at the age of 74 after a debilitating battle with Lewy Body Dementia, that was sadly accelerated by Covid-19. Tony is survived by his loving wife, Julianne, of 50 years and was a devoted loving father to Alfio Ragonesi, Nicole Sabbatini (Chris) and Melissa Parvis (Matthew) and grandchildren, Kaylee and Wesley Sabbatini and Frank Anthony Parvis. His family-first, generous and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him.
Anthony was born in New York City and grew up in the Bronx, where his love of the Yankees began while attending countless games as a child. At age 11, Tony moved across the country to California with his family before starting seminary school in Watsonville at age 15. He ultimately decided the seminary was not for him, and after graduating from Saint Frances High School he earned his Bachelor of Arts from San Jose State. A tirelessly hard worker, Tony worked as a postman for several years before making the transition to education which he made his life's work for close to 40 years. Tony's passion was teaching math, and he was the -head of the math department for years at Independence High School.
Outside of work, Tony loved two things; Spending time with his family at their cabin in Arnold, CA, where he enjoyed fishing, swimming, and relaxing with his wife and children as well as traveling through Europe with his wife Julianne, where they would explore the sites with an emphasis on learning all about his family's deep seeded Sicilian roots. His wanderlust was certainly passed down to his children, who are sure to share family secrets of Sicily for generations to come.
Tony is buried at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. Donations in Anthony's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org


View the online memorial for Anthony Salvatore  Ragonesi



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved