Anthony Salvatore Ragonesi
September 29, 1946 - October 24, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Anthony passed away peacefully on Saturday evening at the age of 74 after a debilitating battle with Lewy Body Dementia, that was sadly accelerated by Covid-19. Tony is survived by his loving wife, Julianne, of 50 years and was a devoted loving father to Alfio Ragonesi, Nicole Sabbatini (Chris) and Melissa Parvis (Matthew) and grandchildren, Kaylee and Wesley Sabbatini and Frank Anthony Parvis. His family-first, generous and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him.
Anthony was born in New York City and grew up in the Bronx, where his love of the Yankees began while attending countless games as a child. At age 11, Tony moved across the country to California with his family before starting seminary school in Watsonville at age 15. He ultimately decided the seminary was not for him, and after graduating from Saint Frances High School he earned his Bachelor of Arts from San Jose State. A tirelessly hard worker, Tony worked as a postman for several years before making the transition to education which he made his life's work for close to 40 years. Tony's passion was teaching math, and he was the -head of the math department for years at Independence High School.
Outside of work, Tony loved two things; Spending time with his family at their cabin in Arnold, CA, where he enjoyed fishing, swimming, and relaxing with his wife and children as well as traveling through Europe with his wife Julianne, where they would explore the sites with an emphasis on learning all about his family's deep seeded Sicilian roots. His wanderlust was certainly passed down to his children, who are sure to share family secrets of Sicily for generations to come.
Tony is buried at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. Donations in Anthony's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
