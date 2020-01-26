|
Antoinette Marie Gulizia
Sept. 13, 1917 – Jan. 19, 2020.
San Jose
Ann died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 102.
Ann will be celebrated at Lima Family Mortuary, 466 N Winchester Ave., Santa Clara, 95050 on January 29, 2020 with a viewing from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm with a rosary service at the 7:00 o'clock hour. Funeral services will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 am Lima Family Mortuary, 466 N Winchester Ave., Santa Clara, 95050.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 26, 2020