Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Gulizia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette Marie Gulizia


1917 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette Marie Gulizia Obituary
Antoinette Marie Gulizia
Sept. 13, 1917 – Jan. 19, 2020.
San Jose
Ann died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 102.
Ann will be celebrated at Lima Family Mortuary, 466 N Winchester Ave., Santa Clara, 95050 on January 29, 2020 with a viewing from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm with a rosary service at the 7:00 o'clock hour. Funeral services will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 am Lima Family Mortuary, 466 N Winchester Ave., Santa Clara, 95050.


View the online memorial for Antoinette Marie Gulizia
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -