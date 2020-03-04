|
Antonia Ramirez Estrada
Resident of Redwood City
Born December 25, 1923, in Guanajuato, Mexico, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020, in Murrieta, CA at the age of 96. Widow of Eusebio Barcenas Estrada. Loving mother of Eduardo, Edmundo, and Antonia, and step-mother of Ricardo; cherished grandmother of Elsie, Alan, Daniel, Alex, Monica, Galilee, Goshen and Judaea, and step-grandmother of Melinda and Ricardo Jr. She worked for many years as a cafeteria worker for the Redwood City School District. She first came to the U.S. in 1961, and in her later years traveled to Europe, Canada and 37 states, including Alaska and Hawaii. The Rosary will take place on Wednesday, March 4th at 7:00 p.m. at Alta Mesa Funeral Home, 695 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, with visitation beginning that day at 4:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, March 5th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 3500 Middlefield Rd, Menlo Park, with burial to follow at Alta Mesa Memorial Park in Palo Alto. Family and friends are invited.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 4, 2020