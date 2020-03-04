Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alta Mesa Funeral Home - Palo Alto
695 Arastradero Road
Palo Alto, CA 94306
650-493-1041
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alta Mesa Funeral Home - Palo Alto
695 Arastradero Road
Palo Alto, CA 94306
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Alta Mesa Funeral Home - Palo Alto
695 Arastradero Road
Palo Alto, CA 94306
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
3500 Middlefield Rd
Menlo Park, CA
View Map

Antonia Ramirez Estrada


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonia Ramirez Estrada Obituary
Antonia Ramirez Estrada
Resident of Redwood City
Born December 25, 1923, in Guanajuato, Mexico, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020, in Murrieta, CA at the age of 96. Widow of Eusebio Barcenas Estrada. Loving mother of Eduardo, Edmundo, and Antonia, and step-mother of Ricardo; cherished grandmother of Elsie, Alan, Daniel, Alex, Monica, Galilee, Goshen and Judaea, and step-grandmother of Melinda and Ricardo Jr. She worked for many years as a cafeteria worker for the Redwood City School District. She first came to the U.S. in 1961, and in her later years traveled to Europe, Canada and 37 states, including Alaska and Hawaii. The Rosary will take place on Wednesday, March 4th at 7:00 p.m. at Alta Mesa Funeral Home, 695 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, with visitation beginning that day at 4:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, March 5th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 3500 Middlefield Rd, Menlo Park, with burial to follow at Alta Mesa Memorial Park in Palo Alto. Family and friends are invited.


View the online memorial for Antonia Ramirez Estrada
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alta Mesa Funeral Home - Palo Alto
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -