|
|
Antonietta Blazina
June 12, 1929 - Nov 28, 2019
Los Gatos
Antonietta (Toni) Blazina passed away suddenly on Thanksgiving morning. She will be sorely missed by her extended family and friends.
Toni was born in the small town of Udine, nestled in the mountains of Northern Italy, and was raised with her younger sister Lucia (Metz) by their Aunt Melania and Uncle Ernesto Buzzi in the nearby village of Studena Bassa. Life was hard, but there was home-cured salami and wheels of cheese in the cellar of their mountain home, and the war largely passed them by. Her mother, Brigida Bulfon, worked in Trieste to help support the sisters. Toni attended school in Studena Bassa and the nearby town of Pontebba, then moved to Trieste at the age of fourteen to live with her mother.
In June 1952 Toni met the love of her life, Joseph James (Jim) Blazina, a young U.S. Army lieutenant from Aitkin, Minnesota, who was part of the Army garrison stationed at Banne Caserma in Opicina, just north of Trieste. They were married on June 27th, 1953 in the battalion chapel, and by Christmas were living in Straubing, Germany. Jim went on to make a career in the Army, and Toni supported and accompanied him around the world on their adventures. Jim retired from the Army in 1977, and Toni and he moved from their final posting at Tooele, Utah to San Jose, California to live close to Lucia, who had also married a military man.
Free from the trials of military postings, Toni and Jim settled into life on the West coast, where Toni was to live for the rest of her life. Jim began a second career with FMC, and Toni finally found somewhere to call home. After many happy years in Cupertino, they moved to The Terraces in Los Gatos in 2010.
Toni is survived by her loving husband Jim, her devoted children, Jim Blazina of Victoria, Canada, Michael Blazina of Laguna Woods, California, and Patricia Blazina of San Jose, California, her sisters Lucia Metz of Crossville, Tennessee and Maria Colarich of Trieste, Italy, and by her many nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren.
Toni was one of a kind. She was a generous, kind, loving, and compassionate person. When Jim was on an unaccompanied tour in Korea, she raised money from local merchants in Salina, Kansas to buy sweaters and cold weather clothing for Korean orphans, and when she found she was short on money to cover shipping, she went right back and raised the additional funds. She served on the altar guild at Saint Luke's church in Sunnyvale for ten years and worked as a candy striper at Los Gatos Community Hospital for over twenty years. She was a survivor, both of a difficult upbringing and of the rigors of Army life, but she was so much more than that. This world will be a lesser place without her.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service to be held at Saint Luke's Lutheran Church at 1025 The Dalles Avenue in Sunnyvale on January 18th from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
View the online memorial for Antonietta Blazina
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 13, 2019