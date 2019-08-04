Mercury News Obituaries
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
408-288-9188
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
View Map
Antonio De Jesus "Tony" Hernandez


1957 - 2019
Antonio De Jesus "Tony" Hernandez Obituary
Antonio "Tony" de Jesus Hernandez
January 20, 1957 - July 26, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Lincoln High 1975 graduate. Survived by his sons, Adam, & Phil, grandchildren, Malina, A.J.& Aaron, siblings,George, Rosemary, Edward, Stella, Maria, Robert, Phil, Norberto,& the late Elizabeth, many nieces,nephews, godchildren and good friends. Tony loved watching & playing sports. #1 fan of the Warriors, A's & Cowboys. He appreciated good food and found his passion as a chef early on. Tony touched many with his generosity, charisma, and laugh.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life Friday, August 9, 2019 at 12:30 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose with a reception to follow at CET.


View the online memorial for Antonio "Tony" de Jesus Hernandez
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 4, 2019
