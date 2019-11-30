|
Antonio (Tony) Quintero Valdez
Dec 5, 1937 ~ Oct 17, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Antonio Q. Valdez known to all as Tony, Loving Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, passed away October 17 in Modesto, CA with his Loving Family at his side. Tony is survived by his Daughters Maria Fabila of Modesto, Susana Valdez & Sandra Valdez of San Jose and Carmela Stepp of Castle Rock, CO, his wife Josephine Valdez. 7 Grandchildren, 1 Greatgrandchild. His Sisters Maria Quezada of Chicago & Coco Noyola of Texas, Brother Jose Manuel Noyola of Guadalajara Mexico. Born in Juchipila, Zacatecas Mexico moved to San Jose in 1949 worked varies jobs and eventually a Laborer for over 55 years. He was a Friend to All and will be missed. A Celebration of Life Service for Tony will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Friendship Banquet Hall, 1121 E Santa Clara St, San Jose at 11:30am
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 30, 2019