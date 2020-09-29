Antonio R. Valencia, Sr.Sept. 8, 1936 - Sept. 25, 2020Resident of SunnyvaleAntonio Raymond Valencia, Sr. Passed away peacefully at home on September 25th, 2020 at the age of 84.Antonio was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to watching his kids play. During the Summer, you would find him day and night at McKelvey Ballpark watching baseball games and volunteering.Antonio will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Mary "Helen" and his children, Rosalia, David Sr. (Cathy), Patricia (Tim), Antonio Jr. (Alice), Gilbert, Sylvia, and Daniel. Antonio will also be fondly remembered by his 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and countless nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Antonio was predeceased by his parents, Antonio and Ramona Valencia, his sisters Concepcion and Angelita and 1 great grandchild, Adriana.Viewing and services are pending.