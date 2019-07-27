|
Ariss Thomas
June 28, 1935 - July 22, 2019
San Jose
Ariss Jarrett Thomas was born on June 28, 1935 and passed away peacefully after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease the morning of July 22, 2019. Ariss received degrees in Education and Home Economics from the University of Cincinnati in 1958. She obtained a master's degree in Clothing and Textiles from San Jose State University in 1981. Ariss was a beloved teacher at San Jose City College, West Valley College and Evergreen Valley College where she taught tailoring and fashion design for over 40 years. She was a loving wife of 55 years to Bob Thomas and a wonderful mother to Scott Thomas and Sheryl Thomas Russo.
Ariss grew up in Great Falls, Montana and was the daughter of Charles Jarrett and Abbie Francis. She was an older sister to Ardis Jarrett and Fred Jarrett. Ariss and Bob moved to San Jose, California in 1971 and raised their family in the Almaden Valley.
Ariss was known for her incredible talents in sewing, tailoring, cooking, floral design and hospitality. Her greatest joy was teaching and mentoring young fashion designers to begin careers of their own. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Ariss is survived by her son Scott Thomas and his wife Karen and their son Matthew, daughter Sheryl Russo and her husband Victor and their children Jenna and Casey, and her great-grandchildren Hailee and Wyatt. She is also survived by her sister Ardis Jarret and her wife Sally Johnson, her brother Fred Jarrett and his wife Susan, her brothers-in-law Charles Thomas and his wife Jean, Glen Thomas and his wife Pam and Kent Thomas and his wife Joan.
Ariss' last wish was that her ashes be spread with her husband Bob's ashes over the mountains of Montana. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the Thomas family has asked that donations be made to the Robert Hugh Thomas Memorial Scholarship fund at Montana State University.
The Thomas family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Ariss' caregiver Flecia Mahoni and her extended family, for the loving care and compassion that they provided over the last 8 years. Ariss' care was truly remarkable and we will be forever grateful.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 27, 2019